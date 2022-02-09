Bermuda and BVI face EU pressure on tax reform

The European Union is expected to add Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Israel and Russia to a so-called grey-list of tax-havens, according to a draft version seen Wednesday (9 February) by EUobserver.
The grey-list, which is to grow from 15 to 25 jurisdictions, is to be adopted by EU ministers on 24 February, the EU Council said.
Countries included in the list are judged by the EU not to have met promises on tax reform. Inclusion also can represent a public relations ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.