Bermuda and BVI face EU pressure on tax reform

​The European Union is expected to add Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Israel and Russia to a so-called grey-list of tax-havens, according to a draft version seen Wednesday (9 February) by EUobserver.

The grey-list, which is to grow from 15 to 25 jurisdictions, is to be adopted by EU ministers on 24 February, the EU Council said.

Countries included in the list are judged by the EU not to have met promises on tax reform. Inclusion also can represent a public relations ...