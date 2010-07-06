Ad
Border crossings to Gaza are allowing more items (Photo: Wikipedia)

Five EU foreign ministers to visit Gaza after Israel eases blockade

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop,

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain will visit Gaza following Israel's ease of the blockade imposed on the Palestinian territory, a move backed as a "significant step forward" by the EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

The five ministers sent a joint letter to Israeli foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman, accepting his invitation to visit Gaza, the Italian foreign ministry said Monday (5 July).

The trip will take place "in strict co-ordination...

