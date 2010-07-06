Five EU foreign ministers to visit Gaza after Israel eases blockade

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain will visit Gaza following Israel's ease of the blockade imposed on the Palestinian territory, a move backed as a "significant step forward" by the EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

The five ministers sent a joint letter to Israeli foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman, accepting his invitation to visit Gaza, the Italian foreign ministry said Monday (5 July).

The trip will take place "in strict co-ordination...