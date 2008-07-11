EU pledges €500 million to rebuild Kosovo

The international community has pledged to invest €1.2 billion toward the rebuilding of Kosovo, with the European Commission alone putting aside €508 million to fill in the gaps in Pristina's financial needs from 2009 to 2013.

Speaking at a donor's conference for Kosovo in Brussels (11 July), EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said that the European Union's pledge "clearly demonstrates that Kosovo is profoundly a European matter".



"It is not a diplomatic formula, but the most co...