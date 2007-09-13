Ad
All African nations, except for Morocco, are members of the AU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mugabe to be invited to Lisbon summit, says the African Union

by Helena Spongenberg,

The African Union has said that Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be invited to attend the EU-Africa summit in December raising the spectre that the UK's prime minister, Gordon Brown, will not attend.

Ghana's foreign affairs minister Akwasi Osei Adjei – whose country currently holds the one-year chair of the 53-member African Union – said on Wednesday (12 September) that it would not be fair to exclude one member of the AU.

"I believe we are coming with all the members of th...

