Mugabe to be invited to Lisbon summit, says the African Union

The African Union has said that Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be invited to attend the EU-Africa summit in December raising the spectre that the UK's prime minister, Gordon Brown, will not attend.
Ghana's foreign affairs minister Akwasi Osei Adjei – whose country currently holds the one-year chair of the 53-member African Union – said on Wednesday (12 September) that it would not be fair to exclude one member of the AU.
"I believe we are coming with all the members of th...
