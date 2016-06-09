Ad
euobserver
Karpov and Pavlov, in April at the EU parliament in Brussels, told Russian TV crews that the deceased lawyer Magnitski was a criminal (Photo: EUobserver)

EU parliament breaks own ban on Russian officials

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament (EP) has said that Russian officials whom it accused of involvement in the killing of an anti-corruption activist, can take part in press conferences in its buildings.

“As long as these officials obtain entry visas [into the EU], it is difficult for parliament to ban their access to its premises, unless they would pose a danger or risk of disturbances”, Marjory van den Broeke, a parliament spokeswoman, told EUobserver on Thursday (9 June).

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

