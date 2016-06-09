EU parliament breaks own ban on Russian officials

The European Parliament (EP) has said that Russian officials whom it accused of involvement in the killing of an anti-corruption activist, can take part in press conferences in its buildings.

“As long as these officials obtain entry visas [into the EU], it is difficult for parliament to ban their access to its premises, unless they would pose a danger or risk of disturbances”, Marjory van den Broeke, a parliament spokeswoman, told EUobserver on Thursday (9 June).

The parliament...