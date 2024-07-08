Biden's Nato summit and Orbán's new EU group This WEEK

Ad
euobserver
Outgoing Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (l) and US president Joe Biden

Biden's Nato summit and Orbán's new EU group

EU & the World
Agenda
by Andrew Rettman

Nato leaders will discuss Russia in Washington on Tuesday (9 July), while the European Parliament (EP) will likely see the birth of a new far-right group on Monday. 

The Nato summit will mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance in times when Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to spill over into a wider clash with the West. 

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Outgoing Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (l) and US president Joe Biden

