Merkel and Obama bury hatchet on US spying

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Barack Obama on Friday (2 May) are poised to mend ties after the exposure of her phone being tapped and millions of Germans spied upon by the National Security Agency (NSA).

It is the first visit to Washington for Merkel since the NSA news broke last year.

Back then, Merkel was outraged and said this was a "breach of trust" among friends.

But the criticism has since faded. According to senior German officials, Merkel has acce...