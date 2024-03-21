EU opens Bosnia accession talks but warns 'much more' needed

Eight years after Bosnia and Herzegovina formally applied for EU membership, the bloc has decided to open accession talks with the country during a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday (21 March).
"Today's decision is a key step forward on your EU path. Now the hard work needs to continue," president of the European Council Charles Michel posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Member states agreed to call on the commission to prepare the negotiating framework for Bosnia with a ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
