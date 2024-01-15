Greens leader will do 'whatever I can to derail' new EU fiscal rules

EU lawmakers will vote on whether to approve the bloc's revamped fiscal rules on Wednesday (17 January).
Meant to promote "economic stability and growth," Philippe Lamberts, leader of the Greens in parliament, warns that reimposing spending limits will instead lead to austerity, political upheaval and a failure of Europe's climate policies.
In December, the EU Council and the parliament's economy committee agreed on their separate proposals for new fiscal rules, which will requi...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
