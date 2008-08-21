Ad
Russian president Medvedev at an arms factory in Izhevsk, earlier this year (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU neighbours seek help in post-Georgia climate

by Philippa Runner,

The presidents of Romania and Moldova on Wednesday (20 August) urged greater EU involvement in resolving Moldova's frozen conflict, as Russia's attack on Georgia continues to send ripples of anxiety through other post-communist states.

"As regards Transniestria, we reached the conclusion that the involvement of the European Union is fundamental and essential in finding a solution," Romania's Traian Basescu said after meeting Moldova's Vladimir Voronin in Chisinau, newswires report.

...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

