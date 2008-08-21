EU neighbours seek help in post-Georgia climate

The presidents of Romania and Moldova on Wednesday (20 August) urged greater EU involvement in resolving Moldova's frozen conflict, as Russia's attack on Georgia continues to send ripples of anxiety through other post-communist states.

"As regards Transniestria, we reached the conclusion that the involvement of the European Union is fundamental and essential in finding a solution," Romania's Traian Basescu said after meeting Moldova's Vladimir Voronin in Chisinau, newswires report.

