Ad
euobserver
Place de la Republique, Paris. The French government is looking for strategies to fight terrorists inside and outside the country. (Photo: Eric Maurice)

France seeks answers to security challenge

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Paris,

French authorities launched police raids against suspected Islamic radicals in several French cities on Monday morning (16 November), a few hours after France also struck a series of Islamic State (IS) sites in Raqqa, Syria on Sunday evening.

Both moves illustrate the security challenges France is trying to tackle in the wake of the terror attacks that killed 129 people and left 352 injured in Paris on Friday.

Security forces carried out the raids in Toulouse, Grenoble, in the Lil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Parisians reclaim city, as security debate begins
Juncker: Don’t mix up terrorists and refugees
In Paris under shock, all feel attacked
State of emergency in France after attacks kill at least 128
Place de la Republique, Paris. The French government is looking for strategies to fight terrorists inside and outside the country. (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections