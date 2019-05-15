Ad
euobserver
Federica Mogherini speaking in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU urges US to back off on arms firms sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Joint EU military projects will not hurt US arms firms, Europe's top diplomat has said, following yet another American sanctions threat.

"The European Union is and remains open to US companies and equipment," EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini told press in Brussels on Tuesday (14 May) after a meeting of European defence ministers.

"At the moment, the EU is actually much more open than the US procurement market is for the European Union companies and equipment," she s...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

