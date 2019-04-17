Brunei defends stoning to death of gay men in EU letter

Brunei has defended its draconian anti-homosexual and anti-adultery laws in a letter to the European Parliament (EP), while saying that few homosexuals are stoned to death in practice.
The south-east Asian country of 400,000 recently passed laws where homosexuals and others who commit adultery face brutal executions through a penal sentence known as "hadd".
Thieves and robbers also risk amputations.
The architect behind the sharia laws, the 72-year old sultan Hassanal Bolk...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.