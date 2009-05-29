Ad
euobserver
EU funds for Ukraine's gas bills are unlikely (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

EU leaders to debate risk of fresh gas crisis

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders will at an upcoming summit talk about Russian proposals to help Ukraine pay for gas, but funds are unlikely to come forward, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said.

The commission chief on Friday morning (29 May) had a "long" phone call with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in which the Russian said that Ukraine might default on gas payments, risking a fresh EU supply crisis.

Russia in January cut off gas to Ukraine in a row over prices and debt...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU funds for Ukraine's gas bills are unlikely (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections