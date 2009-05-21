Ad
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad campaigns for re-election (Photo: Wikipedia)

Iran claims missile test with Europe in range

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed to have sucessfully tested another ballistic missile capable of reaching Europe.

Speaking in the northern Iranian city of Semnan, where the Sajil-2 missile was allegedly test-fired, Mr Ahmadinejad said the blast was a success and "met the predetermined target."

If its alleged range of almost 2,000 kilometers is true, the missile could reach Athens, southern Italy and the Black Sea coast of new EU members Romania and Bulgaria.

