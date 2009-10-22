Ad
Uzbek children: the cotton harvest is symbolic of the country's lack of respect for human rights (Photo: zongo69)

EU decision on Uzbekistan appalls human rights groups

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU member states have opted to drop an arms embargo against Uzbekistan in a move seen as dishonest and depressing by human rights campaigners.

EU diplomats meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (20 October) adopted the decision which is to be rubber-stamped without discussion by foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

"With a view to encouraging the Uzbek authorities to take further substantive steps to improve the rule of law and human rights situation on the ground and takin...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

