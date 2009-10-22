EU decision on Uzbekistan appalls human rights groups

EU member states have opted to drop an arms embargo against Uzbekistan in a move seen as dishonest and depressing by human rights campaigners.

EU diplomats meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (20 October) adopted the decision which is to be rubber-stamped without discussion by foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

"With a view to encouraging the Uzbek authorities to take further substantive steps to improve the rule of law and human rights situation on the ground and takin...