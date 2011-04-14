Ad
Fayyad speaking in Brussels on Wednesday evening (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Palestinian PM: Brussels meeting is 'birth certificate' for statehood

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Palestinian Authority has welcomed endorsement of a UN report on institution building as a "birth certificate" for statehood amid Israeli concern over a potential unilateral declaration of independence.

The Ad-hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) on Palestine at a meeting in the EU capital on Wednesday (13 April) endorsed a UN report which says that in six key areas - rule of law, the economy, education, health, social protection and infrastructure - in the West Bank "government functions a...

