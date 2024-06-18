Ad
euobserver
Italian premier Giorgia Meloni hosted her first G7 summit in Apulia last weekend (Photo: Italian government)

Analysis

Meloni's Africa plan falls short on detail

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni used her first G7 summit to unveil a series of Africa-focused initiatives on food security, energy and infrastructure investment — but without providing details on how the new prog...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Meloni prepares for G7 Africa test
Meloni tries to gag G7 on ‘safe and legal abortion’
Italian premier Giorgia Meloni hosted her first G7 summit in Apulia last weekend (Photo: Italian government)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections