Ad
euobserver
Hamas poster showing Israeli hostage Gilad Shalit. Israel is holding hundreds of Palestinians in jail, including some minors (Photo: Tom Spender)

EU exploring better relations with Hamas

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some EU countries are open-minded about working with the new Palestinian unity government despite the fact Hamas advocates armed resistance against Israel.

Rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas are to sign the unity agreement in Cairo on Wednesday (4 May).

A Fatah-linked Palestinian diplomat told this website last week the deal includes renouncing the use of violence against Israel. But speaking to EUobserver from Gaza on the eve of the Cairo ceremony, Gaza spokesman Ghazi Hama...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hamas poster showing Israeli hostage Gilad Shalit. Israel is holding hundreds of Palestinians in jail, including some minors (Photo: Tom Spender)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections