EU exploring better relations with Hamas

Some EU countries are open-minded about working with the new Palestinian unity government despite the fact Hamas advocates armed resistance against Israel.
Rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas are to sign the unity agreement in Cairo on Wednesday (4 May).
A Fatah-linked Palestinian diplomat told this website last week the deal includes renouncing the use of violence against Israel. But speaking to EUobserver from Gaza on the eve of the Cairo ceremony, Gaza spokesman Ghazi Hama...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
