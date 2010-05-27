See-sawing euro highlights Chinese influence

The vagaries of modern-day currency trading and the huge influence of Chinese policy decisions were on full display on Thursday (27 May) as media speculation about Beijing's foreign reserve strategy caused the euro to see-saw.
The single currency shared by 16 European states dipped in overnight trading, apparently on the back of a Financial Times report suggesting China was increasingly concerned about its bond holdings from peripheral eurozone states.
This led to market specula...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here