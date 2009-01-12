Russia to restart EU gas supply on Tuesday

The European Commission has said Russia will resume exports of gas to the EU via Ukraine on Tuesday (13 January) morning, following the signing of a monitoring deal in Brussels.

"There is a clear agreement that tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. European time, well, Brussels time, the gas will start to flow in the direction of the EU," energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said on Monday.

"It will take some time to reach the final consumers, but this will be a short time, 24 to 36 hours," he add...