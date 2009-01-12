Ad
Russian gas - about one fifth of EU consumption - has been off since Wednesday (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia to restart EU gas supply on Tuesday

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The European Commission has said Russia will resume exports of gas to the EU via Ukraine on Tuesday (13 January) morning, following the signing of a monitoring deal in Brussels.

"There is a clear agreement that tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. European time, well, Brussels time, the gas will start to flow in the direction of the EU," energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said on Monday.

"It will take some time to reach the final consumers, but this will be a short time, 24 to 36 hours," he add...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

