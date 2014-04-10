Ad
The EU's border control mission in western Ukraine has been training local officials since 2005 (Photo: eubam.org)

UK, Poland and Sweden propose EU police mission for Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK, Poland, and Sweden have proposed sending an EU police mission to Ukraine to build up its law enforcement bodies in the wake of February’s revolution.

“Re-establishing confidence in the rule of law in Ukraine will be vital for future stability. We thus propose a capacity-building mission focused on supporting the police and judicial system,” they said in an informal paper circulated in Brussels this week.

The paper, seen by EUobserver, notes the mission would focus on “mon...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

