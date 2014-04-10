UK, Poland and Sweden propose EU police mission for Ukraine

The UK, Poland, and Sweden have proposed sending an EU police mission to Ukraine to build up its law enforcement bodies in the wake of February’s revolution.

“Re-establishing confidence in the rule of law in Ukraine will be vital for future stability. We thus propose a capacity-building mission focused on supporting the police and judicial system,” they said in an informal paper circulated in Brussels this week.

The paper, seen by EUobserver, notes the mission would focus on “mon...