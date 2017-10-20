EU begins preparations for Brexit trade talks

It took just 90 seconds, in a powerful show of unity, for the EU-27 to adopt summit conclusions on Brexit on Friday (20 October).

They told the UK there had been progress in talks, but said negotiations on trade and other future relations will only start once more headway had been made on divorce issues - citizens' rights, the Irish border, and a financial settlement.

They said the EU would start "internal preparatory discussions" for the second phase of negotiations.

This...