MEPs to show understanding for Rajoy at Catalonia debate

MEPs will discuss the Catalan crisis on Wednesday (4 October) amid continued unease at the Spanish government's controversial handling of the separatist push in the region.

The emergency debate was first called by the Greens and the leftist GUE/NGL groups as a reaction to police violence during Sunday's independence referendum.

It was accepted by the parliament's main groups, the centre-right EPP and the centre-left S&D, under the condition that it also covers respect for the law...