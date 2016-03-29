Ad
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi lands in Brussels on Wednesday 30 March. (Photo: Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

Can EU–India summit revive flagging partnership?

by Garima Mohan and Joel Sandhu, Berlin,

The strategic partnership between India and the European Union has stagnated over the years, producing few results in terms of strategic cooperation.

Last year, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi dropped Brussels from his itinerary and planned his trip to accommodate other important European partners, like Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, the EU–India partnership has been routinely held hostage by single issues, such as the detention of Italian marines by India ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

