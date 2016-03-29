Can EU–India summit revive flagging partnership?

The strategic partnership between India and the European Union has stagnated over the years, producing few results in terms of strategic cooperation.
Last year, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi dropped Brussels from his itinerary and planned his trip to accommodate other important European partners, like Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
Moreover, the EU–India partnership has been routinely held hostage by single issues, such as the detention of Italian marines by India ...
