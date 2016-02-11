Ad
Sarajevo. The EU, for most Bosnian citizens, is the solution only as a destination to which to run away. (Photo: Michal Huniewicz)

Bosnia's EU application masks turmoil

by Nidzara Ahmetasevic, Sarajevo,

The streets of Sarajevo are filled with stray, hungry dogs. You can see them at every corner, and it is not rare that they attack people. Nermin Tulic, who is in a wheelchair, was attacked in the city centre. In order to protect himself, he barked back at the dogs, trying to be louder than them. After a while, the dogs left.

Packs of stray dogs have been a problem in Bosnia and Herzegovina for several years, after the local government adopted an EU recommendation that outlaws culls and...

