Rivera joins Liberals for EU pre-summit meeting

At the invitation of Hans van Baalen MEP, President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party, liberal Prime Ministers and European Commissioners met at the Egmont Palace in Brussels on Thursday 17 December, ahead of the European Council Summit of the same day.
Crucial topics such as the refugee crisis, Passenger Name Records (PNR), and the proposal of the President of the European Council on safeguarding our external land and sea borders were discussed.
Among the participants were:\nXavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg\nMiro Cerar, Prime Minister of Slovenia\nCharles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium\nLars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark\nTaavi Rõivas, Prime Minister of Estonia\nMark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands\nJuha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland\nAndrej Babiš, Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic\nVioleta Bulc, European Commissioner for Transport\nVĕra Jourová, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality\nMargrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition\n \nGuy Verhofstadt, Leader of the ALDE Group in the European Parliament\n \nFrançois Bayrou, President of the European Democratic Party and leader of MoDem, France\nAlbert Rivera, Leader of Ciudadanos, Spain
