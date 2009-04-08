EU anti-dumping taxes on Chinese candles fuel protectionism fears

Despite G20 commitments last week to avoid protectionist measures, European Union authorities on Tuesday (7 April) agreed to impose anti-dumping taxes of up to 50 percent on Chinese-made candles sold in the EU.

The duties were imposed in November last year on a temporary basis following complaints from European candle producers. They say they are suffering from unfair competition and that the Chinese are making headway in European markets by selling candles below the cost of their raw m...