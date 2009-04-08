Ad
euobserver
The duties are to be imposed following complaints from European candle producers (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU anti-dumping taxes on Chinese candles fuel protectionism fears

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Despite G20 commitments last week to avoid protectionist measures, European Union authorities on Tuesday (7 April) agreed to impose anti-dumping taxes of up to 50 percent on Chinese-made candles sold in the EU.

The duties were imposed in November last year on a temporary basis following complaints from European candle producers. They say they are suffering from unfair competition and that the Chinese are making headway in European markets by selling candles below the cost of their raw m...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

The duties are to be imposed following complaints from European candle producers (Photo: Wikipedia)

