euobserver
The Green line in Cyprus's capital Nicosia. The island has been divided since a Turkish invasion on 1974. (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Analysis

Turkey holds key at last-ditch Cyprus talks

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders are meeting in Switzerland this week for last-chance talks to reunify Cyprus, in which Turkey could play a crucial part. 

Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, who failed last year to agree on how to share the island's territory and power between their two communities, will start three days of discussions on Monday (9 January) to try to agree on a map for a "bizonal and bicommunal federation".

