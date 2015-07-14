EU expected to announce Iran deal

Iran and world powers have reached a nuclear deal with the potential to transform Middle East politics, sources report.

"All the hard work has paid off and we sealed a deal. God bless our people”, an Iranian diplomat, who asked not to be named, told the Reuters news agency in Vienna on Tuesday (14 July) morning.

The Bloomberg news agency and other leading Western media corroborated the report.

The news came amid a final meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, France, Ger...