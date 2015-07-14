EU expected to announce Iran deal

Iran and world powers have reached a nuclear deal with the potential to transform Middle East politics, sources report.
"All the hard work has paid off and we sealed a deal. God bless our people”, an Iranian diplomat, who asked not to be named, told the Reuters news agency in Vienna on Tuesday (14 July) morning.
The Bloomberg news agency and other leading Western media corroborated the report.
The news came amid a final meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, France, Ger...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.