Poroshenko (l): 'We are ready to pay this price for our freedom' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Russia imposes Ukraine trade measures

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has cancelled free trade privileges for Ukraine from 1 January, but says it still wants to meet EU mediators this weekend.

Russian president Vladimir Putin signed the decree on Wednesday (16 December), shortly before Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko met top EU officials in Brussels.

Putin said he did it due to “extraordinary circumstances affecting the interests and economic security” of Russia, referring to an EU-Ukraine free trade treaty, which enters into force on the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

