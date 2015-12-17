Russia imposes Ukraine trade measures

Russia has cancelled free trade privileges for Ukraine from 1 January, but says it still wants to meet EU mediators this weekend.
Russian president Vladimir Putin signed the decree on Wednesday (16 December), shortly before Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko met top EU officials in Brussels.
Putin said he did it due to “extraordinary circumstances affecting the interests and economic security” of Russia, referring to an EU-Ukraine free trade treaty, which enters into force on the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.