EU struggles with Zimbabwe issue

The possible presence of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe at an EU-Africa summit in December is slowly planting seeds of division in the 27-nation bloc, with UK prime minister Gordon Brown issuing a clear ultimatum that it will either be him or Mugabe at the meeting.

"President Mugabe is the only African leader to face an EU travel ban. There is a reason for this – the abuse of his own people", Gordon Brown wrote in UK daily The Independent.

He referred to the lack of freedom ...