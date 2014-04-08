Ad
Kerry (c) and EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton: increasing willingness to accommodate Russia in EU and US (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU and US agree Ukraine talks with Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU, Russia, Ukraine and the US are to hold joint talks in the next 10 days, amid fresh EU division on how to handle the crisis.

US state department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told press in Washington on Monday (7 April) that secretary of state John Kerry and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, agreed the move during a phone call earlier in the day.

“He [Kerry] made clear that any further Russian efforts to destabilise Ukraine will incur further costs for Russia, and the mini...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

