EU and US agree Ukraine talks with Russia

The EU, Russia, Ukraine and the US are to hold joint talks in the next 10 days, amid fresh EU division on how to handle the crisis.

US state department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told press in Washington on Monday (7 April) that secretary of state John Kerry and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, agreed the move during a phone call earlier in the day.

“He [Kerry] made clear that any further Russian efforts to destabilise Ukraine will incur further costs for Russia, and the mini...