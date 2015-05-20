Ad
Captured tank on show in Kiev (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Feature

A year in Ukraine: from Maidan to Donbas

EU & the World
by Christopher Bobyn, DONBAS, UKRAINE,
Captured tank on show in Kiev (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Last year, Canadian photojournalist Christopher Bobyn reported on the popular uprising against Ukrainian ex-president Viktor Yanukovych. One year later, he visited the contact line in the war with Russia in east Ukraine to see how the crisis is evolving.

At the line of contact near Donetsk, a Ukrainian, Soviet-era field gun is permanently fixed on a pro-Russian separatist position, waiting only to be fired by government troops whenever the next break in the ...

Feature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

