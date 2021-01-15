Can EU keep Navalny safe as he 'defies' Putin?

EU diplomacy might help keep Russian opposition hero Alexei Navalny safe when he "defies" Russian president Vladimir Putin by going home this weekend.

"I think it's unlikely he [Navalny] would be arrested at the airport, but I wouldn't be surprised if he was," Vladimir Ashurkov, a Russian émigré living in London who is a close associate of Navalny's, told EUobserver on Thursday (14 January).

Russia has already prepared two warrants for Navalny's arrest on bogus charges - parole...