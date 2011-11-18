Visas highlighted as irritant in EU-Turkey relations

Turkish EU affairs minister Egemen Bagis has again highlighted the EU's visa regime as a source of friction in EU-Turkey relations, but EU officials deny there is a big problem.

Speaking to a packed room of 750-or-so Turkish businessmen at a conference in Istanbul on Thursday (17 November), Bagis drew noisy applause when he said: "No other [EU accession] negotiating country is waiting in visa queues, but we are."

He referred on several occasions to "narrow-minded politicians in ce...