Putin's return poses questions for EU strategy

Germany and Poland have said the EU should co-operate more closely with Russia despite calls by liberal MEPs and the Russian opposition for a more confrontational approach.

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle and Poland's Radek Sikorski in a joint letter to EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton at the weekend said she should focus on modernising Russia's economy and keeping oil and gas flowing as a top priority.

The letter brushed aside concerns on the prospect of Vladi...