Putin's return poses questions for EU strategy

Germany and Poland have said the EU should co-operate more closely with Russia despite calls by liberal MEPs and the Russian opposition for a more confrontational approach.
German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle and Poland's Radek Sikorski in a joint letter to EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton at the weekend said she should focus on modernising Russia's economy and keeping oil and gas flowing as a top priority.
The letter brushed aside concerns on the prospect of Vladi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
