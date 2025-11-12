Listen: Kyiv suspends justice minister over $100m corruption investigation

Ukraine’s justice minister, German Galushchenko, has been suspended from his position after a major corruption investigation into the country’s energy sector. Prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced the decision after an extraordinary government session today, Wednesday, saying Galushchenko would step aside while the inquiry continues. But how is this affecting Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union and its credibility on the international stage?

Prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced the decision after an extraordinary government session today, Wednesday, saying Galushchenko would step aside while the inquiry continues. But how is this affecting Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union and its credibility on the international stage?

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, better known as NABU and SAPO, say they’re investigating a large-scale kickback and money-laundering scheme worth around 100 million dollars.

So far, seven individuals have been charged, including a former deputy prime minister known by the nickname “Che Guevara.” Investigators say they’ve uncovered evidence of illicit cash transfers totalling more than $1.2m and nearly 100,000 euros.

Galushchenko, who served as energy minister, confirmed that his home and offices had been searched, but said he supported the decision to suspend him, calling it a “civilised and appropriate scenario.” He insists though that he will “defend himself in the legal arena.”

But this probe comes as Ukraine faces daily blackouts and ongoing Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, including nuclear plants and substations, leaving much of the country struggling to keep the lights on before the winter sets in.

Now, it's true that corruption has been one of Ukraine’s toughest battles, and this case strikes right at the heart of it.

Energy is not just another sector, it’s a lifeline in a country under attack. When Ukrainians are living with hours-long blackouts and sub-zero nights, hearing about $100m kickbacks in the same sector is bound to ignite public anger and distrust.

And it’s not just about domestic frustration. The timing is very delicate, this news comes just days after Brussels once again highlighted corruption as one of the biggest obstacles to Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The EU has made it clear: if Kyiv wants to join the bloc, it must deliver credible results in its fight against corruption and at the same time the EU is trying to secure funding for Ukraine, so all this doesn't paint a pretty picture.

For president Volodymyr Zelensky, who’s built much of his reputation on promises of transparency and reform, every new scandal is a test of political credibility.

And when a minister, the person meant to embody the rule of law, becomes the focus of a corruption probe, that test becomes even harder to pass.

Add to that recent tensions over the independence of the anti-corruption bodies, and you can see why Brussels, and Ukrainian citizens, are watching this case very closely.

But, what can happen next?

Deputy justice minister for European Integration, Lyudmila Suhak, has stepped in temporarily while the investigation unfolds.

But the wider question remains: how far can Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies go when the stakes are this high, and when so many of those implicated are close to power?

The outcome of this investigation will be the biggest test for Ukraine’s commitment to reform, especially as it continues to seek EU membership and international financial support.

Meanwhile, Russia has once again claimed it’s ready to resume peace talks in Istanbul. A convenient timing for Moscow, just as Ukraine faces both bombs and scandals at home.

And of course for Ukraine integrity and public trust are just as vital for survival as weapons and aid.