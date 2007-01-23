Ad
euobserver
Turkmenistan - the EU wants a bigger presence in exotic and unstable Central Asia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Steinmeier sketches new EU policy on Central Asia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier used a Tuesday (23 January) meeting with MEPs to sketch out a new "Central Asia Initiative" to bundle together EU security and energy interests in the region for the first time in the EU's 50 year history.

"I'm now convinced more than ever we should formulate a European interest there," the German politician said after touring the region in late 2006. "We should take an initiative...to see if member states are prepared to make a first atte...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Turkmenistan - the EU wants a bigger presence in exotic and unstable Central Asia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections