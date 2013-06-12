Ad
euobserver
Turkish police fire tear gas to clear demonstrators from Taksim square in central Istanbul. (Photo: Ester Karadag)

Turkish police clash with Taksim protestors

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkish riot police pummeled protestors with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons in Istanbul’s Taksim square into the early hours of Wednesday (12 June) as unrest deepens over Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strong-arm tactics to stamp out the demonstrations.

The 13-day stand-off has left some 5,000 injured and four dead in what started off as a peaceful demonstration against a shopping centre project in central Istanbul.

The sit-in quickly spiralled into a wider pro...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

euobserver

