Turkish police clash with Taksim protestors

Turkish riot police pummeled protestors with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons in Istanbul’s Taksim square into the early hours of Wednesday (12 June) as unrest deepens over Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strong-arm tactics to stamp out the demonstrations.

The 13-day stand-off has left some 5,000 injured and four dead in what started off as a peaceful demonstration against a shopping centre project in central Istanbul.

The sit-in quickly spiralled into a wider pro...