Britain needs to be at the EU 'top table' - Cameron (Photo: number10.gov.uk)

Cameron: Britain needs to be at EU 'top table'

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

UK Prime Minister David Cameron will extol the virtues of British membership of the EU's 'top table' on Monday (10 June).

In a speech to be given to business leaders, Cameron is expected to emphasise the importance of “our place at the top table. At the UN. The Commonwealth, Nato, the WTO, the G8, the G20. And yes – the EU.

"Membership of these organisations is not national vanity – it is in our national interest. The fact is that it is in international institutions that many of t...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox

