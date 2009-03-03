Amid financial turmoil, China boosts its global influence

It is an odd gesture for a developing country to buy 37,000 BMW's at times of economic mayhem. Yet, this is exactly what China did when it came shopping in Europe last week. It has concluded a deal of 14 billion USD with Germany and will pump billions more in Spain and the UK.

As a gesture of goodwill this certainly matters. In the first place China is using precious savings to pre-empt protectionism in Europe. But the weakening of the European market also forms an opportunity to get a...