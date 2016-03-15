Ad
Cypriot president Anastasiades (r) with Turkish PM Davutoglu (l) and European Counci president Tusk (c). EU-Turkish deal raises "vital issue" for Cyprus (Photo: Consillium)

Cyprus and Spain cast doubt on EU-Turkey migrant deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Two days before the start of the next summit, the lines on which EU leaders will agree to make a deal with Turkey on a plan to stop migration are still unclear, amid doubt and opposition from several member states.

Spain has said the blanket return of refugees to Turkey from Greece was not acceptable, while Cyprus is blocking the opening of some chapters in the Turkey accession negotiations.

A first draft of the summit conclusions circulated on Monday refers only to "the context o...

