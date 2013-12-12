Ashton casts doubt on Yanukovych promises

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton has voiced doubt on the integrity of Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych after their second meeting in Ukraine.

Speaking to press in Kiev on Wednesday (11 December) she said the Ukrainian leader: "assured me when I met him that he does intend to sign the [EU] association agreement."

She noted, however: "I merely tell you that that's what he's been saying."

She added: "I have to accept that what the President says to me, is what he's ...