Putin has lost Ukraine, US diplomat says

Russia's Ukraine "operation" has backfired by making its former vassal state more pro-Western than ever, a US diplomat has said.

"They [Russian leaders] are driving the Ukrainian people away from their historic relationship with Russia," Kurt Volker, the US state department's special envoy on Ukraine, told press in Brussels on Thursday (11 October).

"Ukraine today is more unified, more nationalist, more oriented toward Europe and Nato and the West than has even been true before,...