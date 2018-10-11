Ad
Woman in conflict zone: Russia made Ukraine more pro-Nato by killing Ukrainians, Kurt Volker said (Photo: WFP/EU/Pete Kiehart)

Putin has lost Ukraine, US diplomat says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's Ukraine "operation" has backfired by making its former vassal state more pro-Western than ever, a US diplomat has said.

"They [Russian leaders] are driving the Ukrainian people away from their historic relationship with Russia," Kurt Volker, the US state department's special envoy on Ukraine, told press in Brussels on Thursday (11 October).

"Ukraine today is more unified, more nationalist, more oriented toward Europe and Nato and the West than has even been true before,...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

