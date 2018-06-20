Hungary to push ahead with 'Stop Soros' law on NGOs

Hungary will proceed with a parliamentary vote on Wednesday (20 June) on the government's so-called 'Stop Soros' bill - without waiting for the opinion of a European body of legal experts.

The Council of Europe's 'Venice Commission', a panel of constitutional law experts from the human rights' body, is due to issue its opinion on the bill, but only on Friday.

Its president, Gianni Buquicchio, asked the Hungarian authorities ...