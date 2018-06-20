Ad
euobserver
Hungary's proposed bill would make it impossible for human rights groups to monitor the border (Photo: PES)

Hungary to push ahead with 'Stop Soros' law on NGOs

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary will proceed with a parliamentary vote on Wednesday (20 June) on the government's so-called 'Stop Soros' bill - without waiting for the opinion of a European body of legal experts.

The Council of Europe's 'Venice Commission', a panel of constitutional law experts from the human rights' body, is due to issue its opinion on the bill, but only on Friday.

Its president, Gianni Buquicchio, asked the Hungarian authorities ...

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.







