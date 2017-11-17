EU keeps former Soviet states at arm's length

The EU aims to dilute the enlargement hopes of former Soviet states at a summit next week. It also aims to lend weight to Azerbaijan's view of a conflict with Armenia.
EU states plan to "acknowledge the European aspirations and European choice of the partners concerned," according to a draft summit declaration, seen by EUobserver.
But they plan to tell Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine that their association treaties will not lead to membership, major financial assistance, the right ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.