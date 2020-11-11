Last chance for the West

Dean Acheson, who was US secretary of state from 1949-1953, once said: "Europe, we always believed, was the world."

It is not easy to imagine an American minister saying something along those lines today.

In the coming weeks and months we will find out to what extent president-elect Joe Biden is willing to consider the transatlantic relationship as a vital US interest again, and put it at the heart of US policy.

It is this mindset – that cooperation with Europe is in Ameri...