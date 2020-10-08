Why EU's new Roma strategy is welcome, but toothless

Wednesday's (7 October) post-2020 EU Roma Strategic Framework marks a turning point in achieving equality and justice for Romani people.
I welcome the commitment of the European Commission for a stronger, more clear and demanding strategic document to ensure that more than six million of Romani people in the EU and those in western Balkans will stop to suffer from discrimination and be able to access their ...
Romeo Franz is a German MEP for The Greens, and former board member of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma.
