EU rebukes Israel for Jerusalem settlement expansion

Israel's decision to push ahead with settlement expansion in East Jerusalem in defiance of international community opinion generated a rebuke from the EU on Wednesday (18 November).
"The Presidency of the European Union is dismayed by the recent decision on the expansion of the settlement of Gilo," said the Swedish EU presidency in a statement.
"The presidency recalls that settlement activities, house demolitions and evictions in East Jerusalem are illegal under international law...
